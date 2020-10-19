Samsung Might Launch Galaxy S21 Flagships Phones in January Next Year: Report

Samsung usually launches its Galaxy S series of flagship smartphones around February - March every year. The company had last launched the Galaxy S20 series in February, with the sales commencing in the first week of March. With the next Galaxy S series of smartphones, Samsung is said to be going away from its traditional timetable, as a report has claimed that the company might launch the next generation of Galaxy S smartphones, possibly to be called the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S30 as early as January next year. Another report has recently said that Samsung is reportedly planning to kick off production for the next Galaxy S series of smartphones in December, a month earlier than the Galaxy S20 series, production for which started in January this year.

The report, published in SamMobile, a website that closely follows Samsung developments claims that the launch for the Galaxy S21 smartphones will be held in early January 2021. The report says that Samsung's decision to launch the next series of flagships earlier comes due to the absence of Huawei. Another report in TheElec claims that the South Korean giant will begin production of its next flagship series in December this year. TheElec report also claims that Samsung might be planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 range a month earlier than usual next year, in line with the SamMobile report.

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy S series was reported on heavily last week - from the phone's certification listing, to renders showing what the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S series might look like. The (supposed) Samsung Galaxy S21 was spotted on Chinese certification website 3C last week. The listing hinted that the smartphone will not come with super-fast 65W fast charging and will not have a 144Hz high refresh rate display. In another report, a tipster posted renders of what the Galaxy S21 series might look like. The renders for the Samsung Galaxy S21 vanilla and the Galaxy S21 Ultra showed a new wrap around camera module, along with an Infinity-O hole-punch front panel.