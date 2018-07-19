English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh Spotted Using Galaxy Note 9 Ahead of August 9 Global Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is scheduled to be officially unveiled on August 9 in New York City.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh Spotted Using Galaxy Note 9 Ahead of August 9 Global Launch
Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh Spotted Using The Upcoming Galaxy Note 9 Ahead of August 8 Launch (image: ShungNin)
Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh has been spotted using the upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in public ahead of the launch. However, the back camera setup does appear to be different than the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which would suggest Koh is using a Note 9. In the photograph, Koh is seen using the S Pen with the phone, but unfortunately, his hand covers most of it. The device that Koh is holding has a different camera housing than that of the Note 8. In a recent report, a Chinese source has come up with the claims that the Galaxy Note 9 S-pen will come with Bluetooth functionality. While this was also mentioned in the review by Eldar Murtazin, the latest piece of information also mentions a music playback support for the S-pen through the Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it is speculated that the S-pen will also double up as a music controller and a selfie-timer on the Galaxy Note 9.

Also Read: Vivo NEX India Launch: Elevating Front Camera, Priced at Rs 44,990 And Available from July 21

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also expected to be bigger than the Galaxy Note 8 with a 6.38-inch display. From a design standpoint, it can be said that the Galaxy Note 9 is to Note 8 what the S9+ and S9 were to the S8+ and S8, respectively. As reported earlier, The announcement for the Galaxy Note 9 will most likely come at an event in New York on August 9. Specifications are believed to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9+ but the Galaxy Note 9 might just have 8GB of RAM. According to rumours, the main point of difference is believed be the 4,000 mAh battery unit. Almost a month ago noted leakster @UniverseIce tweeted two images of devices side by side, one being the likely version that will be unveiled, a Note 8 lookalike, the other a slightly wider version with less top and bottom bezel captioned “Samsung can achieve this design...But still gives us such a design” (on the lookalike model).

Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

Recommended For You

Photogallery