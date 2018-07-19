Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh Spotted Using Galaxy Note 9 Ahead of August 9 Global Launch

Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh has been spotted using the upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in public ahead of the launch. However, the back camera setup does appear to be different than the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which would suggest Koh is using a Note 9. In the photograph, Koh is seen using the S Pen with the phone, but unfortunately, his hand covers most of it. The device that Koh is holding has a different camera housing than that of the Note 8. In a recent report, a Chinese source has come up with the claims that the Galaxy Note 9 S-pen will come with Bluetooth functionality. While this was also mentioned in the review by Eldar Murtazin, the latest piece of information also mentions a music playback support for the S-pen through the Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it is speculated that the S-pen will also double up as a music controller and a selfie-timer on the Galaxy Note 9.Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also expected to be bigger than the Galaxy Note 8 with a 6.38-inch display. From a design standpoint, it can be said that the Galaxy Note 9 is to Note 8 what the S9+ and S9 were to the S8+ and S8, respectively. As reported earlier, The announcement for the Galaxy Note 9 will most likely come at an event in New York on August 9. Specifications are believed to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9+ but the Galaxy Note 9 might just have 8GB of RAM. According to rumours, the main point of difference is believed be the 4,000 mAh battery unit. Almost a month ago noted leakster @UniverseIce tweeted two images of devices side by side, one being the likely version that will be unveiled, a Note 8 lookalike, the other a slightly wider version with less top and bottom bezel captioned “Samsung can achieve this design...But still gives us such a design” (on the lookalike model).