Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9

It seems like taking on Apple has become Samsung's favourite type of marketing.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 1:15 PM IST
Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9. (Representative Image: Samsung)
Remember Samsung's series of "Ingenius" ads mocking Apple for the lack of features in its iPhones which the Samsung smartphones offer? Two new ads have now been added to the series highlighting the same differences in the features offered by Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Note 9 and its Apple counterparts. And just like the previous ads, the two new ones are equally witty from Samsung, this time focussing on the Galaxy Note 9's features and its S-Pen.

In the first of the two ads, titled "Power", Samsung boasts of the facial recognition feature on the Galaxy Note 9 in a way that mocks the Apple iPhone X that skips on the fingerprint sensor, which of course, the Note 9 comes with. As an 'Apple salesperson' can be seen defending the iPhone X supremacy with its FaceTime support for up to 32 people, the ad shows a person responding "why would anyone want to do that though.”

In the second ad, a lady can be seen asking the same 'Apple salesperson' about the Apple Pencil. In the conversation that follows, Samsung highlights how the Apple Pencil does not come with support for the iPhones.

You can watch both the ads here:

Samsung: Power


 

Samsung: Pen


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
