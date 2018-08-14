English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
It seems like taking on Apple has become Samsung's favourite type of marketing.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9. (Representative Image: Samsung)
Loading...
Remember Samsung's series of "Ingenius" ads mocking Apple for the lack of features in its iPhones which the Samsung smartphones offer? Two new ads have now been added to the series highlighting the same differences in the features offered by Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Note 9 and its Apple counterparts. And just like the previous ads, the two new ones are equally witty from Samsung, this time focussing on the Galaxy Note 9's features and its S-Pen.
In the first of the two ads, titled "Power", Samsung boasts of the facial recognition feature on the Galaxy Note 9 in a way that mocks the Apple iPhone X that skips on the fingerprint sensor, which of course, the Note 9 comes with. As an 'Apple salesperson' can be seen defending the iPhone X supremacy with its FaceTime support for up to 32 people, the ad shows a person responding "why would anyone want to do that though.”
In the second ad, a lady can be seen asking the same 'Apple salesperson' about the Apple Pencil. In the conversation that follows, Samsung highlights how the Apple Pencil does not come with support for the iPhones.
You can watch both the ads here:
Samsung: Power
Samsung: Pen
Also Watch
In the first of the two ads, titled "Power", Samsung boasts of the facial recognition feature on the Galaxy Note 9 in a way that mocks the Apple iPhone X that skips on the fingerprint sensor, which of course, the Note 9 comes with. As an 'Apple salesperson' can be seen defending the iPhone X supremacy with its FaceTime support for up to 32 people, the ad shows a person responding "why would anyone want to do that though.”
In the second ad, a lady can be seen asking the same 'Apple salesperson' about the Apple Pencil. In the conversation that follows, Samsung highlights how the Apple Pencil does not come with support for the iPhones.
You can watch both the ads here:
Samsung: Power
Samsung: Pen
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Your Smartphone May be Driving You Blind
- Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
- From Hosting the Inaugural Asian Games, to PT Usha's Gold Rush in Seoul - India's Proudest Moments
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
- Varun Dhawan on Playing Mauji in Sui Dhaaga: Came to Say That I Don’t Have Dates
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...