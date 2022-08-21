Samsung Most Likely To Bring 200MP Cameras On Its Next Flagship Phone

Samsung has launched its new foldable devices this month, and already the company is focusing on the next line of flagship devices for early next year. Samsung is going to be the next brand to offer a 200-megapixel camera on its high-end device.

Motorola already has done it with the new Motorola X30 Pro smartphone that has a 200-megapixel shooter. And next up, we could have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a camera with this megapixel count.

The company has shared the details with its partners, as it prepares for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series early next year.

This year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra has been adjudged as one of the best Android smartphones in the market and bringing a 200-megapixel camera to its successor to tip the scales towards the South Korean brand further.

Reports don’t mention which camera sensor Samsung will be using on its next premium smartphone, but it is likely to be one of the ISOCELL versions that the company has announced in the past few months.

Samsung is pushing the envelope with its camera technology, but we would also like to see the company going a further step ahead in the charging arena. Even the priciest Samsung phone right now gives you 45W charging support, while you have brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Oppo going well past the 100W charging speed mark.

Apart from this, Samsung is expected to use the new Snapdragon chipset that will offer its new-gen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. All these changes are surely going to force Samsung to price the new flagship phones at a higher range, taking it closer to what you pay for the Apple iPhone Pro Max version in the market. We have already seen the price bump with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 this year which comes for as high as Rs 1,84,000.

