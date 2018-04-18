English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Most Trusted Brand, Apple in Top 5: Report
The top three brands retained their last year's position while Tata moved up a place, The Brand Trust Report 2018 said. US-based Apple took the fifth position, losing a spot from last year.
Technology companies such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook will be forced to hand over users' data to European law enforcement officials even when it is stored on servers outside the bloc (image: Reuters Pictures)
South Korean consumer durables firm Samsung continues to be the most trusted brand in the country followed by Sony and LG, while Tata Group, the only Indian company to feature in the top five, occupied the fourth slot, a report said. The top three brands retained their last year's position while Tata moved up a place, The Brand Trust Report 2018 said. US-based Apple took the fifth position, losing a spot from last year. PC maker Dell improved by two places to be placed sixth, while auto major Honda took the seventh position.
Also Read: Tech Companies Like Facebook, Google to be Forced to Give Police Overseas Data Under EU Proposal
Sportswear major Nike jumped 29 places to occupy the eighth spot, while PC maker Hewlett Packard and carmaker Maruti Suzuki were placed ninth and 10th, respectively. Chinese handset maker Oppo which was ranked 29 in 2017 occupied the 11th place in 2018, Puma climbed 32 places from last year to rank 12 in 2018. Auto firm BMW gained 30 places to take the 15th position, while Google entered the top 20 ranking for the first time, occupying the 18th position from 40 last year. Over 2,450 respondents participated in the survey conducted by TRA Research across 16 cities and its findings have been compiled in The Brand Trust Report 2018.
Also Read: Call Drops in Delhi to Rise as MCD Seals 566 Towers
Among India's 1,000 Most Trusted brands, the categories with the maximum brands were food and beverage and FMCG contributing to 25.6 percent of the total brands in the listings. When compared to last year, 320 new brands made it to the list, 368 brands fell in rank, 307 brands rose in rank, and five brands retained their ranks, it said. In the banking financial services and insurance sector, the country's largest lender State Bank of India emerged as the leader though it is placed 21 in the overall list, while Pepsi was the leader in food and beverage category, occupying the 44th place on the list. Patanjali leads the FMCG category and is placed 13th, improving two places from last year.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
Also Read: Tech Companies Like Facebook, Google to be Forced to Give Police Overseas Data Under EU Proposal
Sportswear major Nike jumped 29 places to occupy the eighth spot, while PC maker Hewlett Packard and carmaker Maruti Suzuki were placed ninth and 10th, respectively. Chinese handset maker Oppo which was ranked 29 in 2017 occupied the 11th place in 2018, Puma climbed 32 places from last year to rank 12 in 2018. Auto firm BMW gained 30 places to take the 15th position, while Google entered the top 20 ranking for the first time, occupying the 18th position from 40 last year. Over 2,450 respondents participated in the survey conducted by TRA Research across 16 cities and its findings have been compiled in The Brand Trust Report 2018.
Also Read: Call Drops in Delhi to Rise as MCD Seals 566 Towers
Among India's 1,000 Most Trusted brands, the categories with the maximum brands were food and beverage and FMCG contributing to 25.6 percent of the total brands in the listings. When compared to last year, 320 new brands made it to the list, 368 brands fell in rank, 307 brands rose in rank, and five brands retained their ranks, it said. In the banking financial services and insurance sector, the country's largest lender State Bank of India emerged as the leader though it is placed 21 in the overall list, while Pepsi was the leader in food and beverage category, occupying the 44th place on the list. Patanjali leads the FMCG category and is placed 13th, improving two places from last year.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Kalank: Madhuri-Sanjay To Reunite On Screen Along With Alia, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya