Samsung Neo QLED 8K And Neo QLED TV Comes To India: What Do You Get For Rs 1 Lakh With These TVs

Samsung Neo QLED series has launched in India this week. The lineup includes both the QLED and QLED 8K televisions for buyers. Its smart capabilities are nicely complemented by its multi-purpose functionality. So, you can use these TVs as gaming consoles, smart home hub and more.

Samsung is offering its QLED 8K range in three sizes between 65-inch and 85-inch. While the QLED TV series is available from 50-inch to 85-inches. Samsung has introduced these TVs with special offers for those buying any of these TVs this month.

Also Read: Netflix Loses Subscribers For The First Time In 10 years: Here’s What May Be Going Wrong

Samsung Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TV India Price And Offers

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV range in India starts from Rs 3,24,990 and these can be bought with screen sizes of 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inches. Samsung Neo QLED TV series is available in the country with a starting price of Rs 1,14,990 which gets you the 50-inch model.

As we mentioned, Samsung is offering a special offer on the Neo QLED 8K TV for those buying between April 19 and April 30. They get a Samsung Soundbar worth Rs 1,49,900 and SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900 along with the TV. Those buying the Neo QLED TV get the SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900. If you pre-order these TVs, you get discounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 on the 8K and the Neo QLED TV, respectively.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K And Neo QLED TV Specifications

Smart TVs are available for much lower prices these days, allowing everyone to upgrade their big screens in the house. So, what does a Samsung QLED TV for over Rs 1 lakh offer that affordable TVs just can’t? Samsung gives additional focus to the build quality and design of these TVs.

The new QLED TVs are sleek and slim which makes them stand out in the living room. The price difference versus quality debate ends when you notice the colour quality, image processing and the overall screen glitter. Samsung uses its Quantum Matrix Technology Pro to power the display on the Neo QLED TV, while the 8K model comes equipped with the Neural Quantum Processor 8K.

Both the big TVs have the smartness to control the amount picked up by the mini LEDs residing under the screen. It is hard to find such features on affordable TVs and brands like Samsung bank of them to appeal to the buyers.

Also Read: Engineer Who Put An iPhone Charging Port On His Samsung Phone Explains How He Did It

The 8K QLED TV also has a built-in 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system with support for Dolby Atmos and 3D surround sound. The display features also include support for Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro which basically gives you a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making it ideal for a lag-free gaming experience.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

The panels used by Samsung also deliver longer life and come with a no-screen burn-in warranty of 10 years for the buyer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.