Samsung Neon May Herald the Next Generation of Cognitive, Advanced AI Assistants
Samsung has stated that Samsung Neon will premiere at the upcoming CES 2020, and left mysterious teasers on the internet to decode from.
Samsung has stated that Samsung Neon will premiere at the upcoming CES 2020, and left mysterious teasers on the internet to decode from.
Branching away from all the exhaustive discussions around smartphones, Samsung has come ahead and teased a mysterious bit of technology from its in-house special projects arm, Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs (or STAR Labs). Teased as Samsung Neon, not a whole lot has been revealed about what the project stands for, except for a CES 2020 unveiling date and the teaser caption, "Have you ever met an 'ARTIFICIAL'?"
While nothing can be conclusively stated until Samsung officially gives us more details, going by the neon-bathed, cryptic teaser posters, social media accounts and Neon's website, what Samsung Neon may stand for is an advanced take on artificial intelligence that can have consumer implications. Samsung's teaser posters on Instagram show shadow outlines of both male and female characters, as well as the Samsung Neon tagline in five different languages.
This may mean that Samsung Neon would be an advanced form of a humanoid artificial intelligence engine that has superior natural language processing abilities, and is able to hold conversations in multiple languages in both male and female forms. There can, of course, be far bigger implications of Samsung Neon than just an AI assistant, including industrial applications of cognitive AI characters that replicate human behaviour as closely as possible.
While technology giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google continue to develop their AI assistant engines Alexa, Siri and Assistant with natural language processing, machine learning and more advanced technologies to refine their abilities, Neon may see Samsung join the elite group with a technologically advanced humanoid. While this will raise lots of debates on the merging of lines between humans and robots, it will certainly be interesting to see what Samsung has up its sleeve, when Neon premieres in about a week at CES 2020.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Stand Out in This Family Entertainer
- Apple iPhone XR Has Been The Best Selling Smartphone Globally Throughout 2019
- Kartik Aaryan Teased Over These Christmas Pics with Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
- I-League: Real Kashmir FC Host Chennai City FC in 1st Home Match Since Abrogation of Article 370
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020