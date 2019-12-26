Samsung Neon May Herald the Next Generation of Cognitive, Advanced AI Assistants

Branching away from all the exhaustive discussions around smartphones, Samsung has come ahead and teased a mysterious bit of technology from its in-house special projects arm, Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs (or STAR Labs). Teased as Samsung Neon, not a whole lot has been revealed about what the project stands for, except for a CES 2020 unveiling date and the teaser caption, "Have you ever met an 'ARTIFICIAL'?"

While nothing can be conclusively stated until Samsung officially gives us more details, going by the neon-bathed, cryptic teaser posters, social media accounts and Neon's website, what Samsung Neon may stand for is an advanced take on artificial intelligence that can have consumer implications. Samsung's teaser posters on Instagram show shadow outlines of both male and female characters, as well as the Samsung Neon tagline in five different languages.

This may mean that Samsung Neon would be an advanced form of a humanoid artificial intelligence engine that has superior natural language processing abilities, and is able to hold conversations in multiple languages in both male and female forms. There can, of course, be far bigger implications of Samsung Neon than just an AI assistant, including industrial applications of cognitive AI characters that replicate human behaviour as closely as possible.

While technology giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google continue to develop their AI assistant engines Alexa, Siri and Assistant with natural language processing, machine learning and more advanced technologies to refine their abilities, Neon may see Samsung join the elite group with a technologically advanced humanoid. While this will raise lots of debates on the merging of lines between humans and robots, it will certainly be interesting to see what Samsung has up its sleeve, when Neon premieres in about a week at CES 2020.

