Samsung Odyssey G9, G7 Monitors With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India, Price Starts Rs 49,000

Samsung has finally launched the Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India. Unveiled first at CES 2020, both the Samsung gaming monitors feature a VA panel with slim bezels and 240Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G7 have a response time of 1ms (GtG) to elevate the gaming experience. The Odyssey G9 comes with a 49-inch while the Odyssey G7 is available in two options of 32-inch and 27-inch. The sale will commence on December 31, and customers in India can buy the monitors via the Samsung India website.

Starting with the 49-inch Odyssey G9, the monitor comes with a Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD 5,120x1,440 pixels) resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio. With its 1000R curvature, Samsung claims the Odyssey G9 offers a "more deep and immersive experience." Its curved VA panel also feature 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor packs Quantum dot technology combined with support for HDR10+ to deliver a vivid viewing experience. It also offers 178 degrees viewing angles and comes with Nvidia G-Sync support. Connectivity options on the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor include two DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, two USB ports, and a headphone jack. There are no speakers on the gaming monitor.

The Odyssey G7 comes with a VA panel that has the size options of 32-inch and 27-inch. The Samsung gaming monitor has Quad-High Definition (2,560×1,440 pixels) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR6+ complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. Additionally, Samsung claims that Odyssey G7's QLED screen combined with Quantum dot technology provides "accurate colour reproductions" to enhance the gaming experience. For connectivity, there are two HDMI, USB and Display ports, and a headphone jack. Similar to the Odyssey G9, the Odyssey G7 has no inbuilt speakers.

Samsung has not revealed the exact pricing details; however, its newsroom website adds that the Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G7 monitors will be priced in the range of Rs 49,000 to Rs 1,99,000. More details from the company are expected soon.