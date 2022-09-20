Samsung Offering Steep Discounts On S22+, S21 FE And More During Flipkart's Big Billion Days

Samsung has announced that as a part of Flipkart Big Billion Days, the brand will be offering heavy discounts on smartphones under different price brackets – Right from flagship S Series smartphones to the budget F Series smartphones. Some discounts are already live on Flipkart, with more to follow soon.

Discounts and Offers on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung’s flagship tier S22+ will be available for just Rs 59,999 after applying the instant Rs 10,000 prepaid discount while checking out. The Galaxy S22+ comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a triple camera setup, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM.

The mid-range S21 FE 5G is also available at an attractive price of Rs 31,999 including exchange offers and more. Without offers, the phone is available for Rs 34,999 on Flipkart. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers some flagship-grade features including IP68 dust and water resistance, a rear triple camera setup with OIS, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with a large 4500 mAh battery to power everything.

Discounts and Offers on Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy F13

There will also be exclusive discounts on Samsung’s popular Galaxy F series. The Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G will be available for attractive prices of Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The F23 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 750G octa core chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a large 5000 mAh battery, and a 6.6″ Full HD+ display. Plus, the Galaxy F13 comes with an Exynos 850 chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and an even larger 6000 mAh battery.

The offers on Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy F23 are currently live on Flipkart, with offer on the Galaxy F13 scheduled to follow suit on September 22 for Flipkart Plus members.

