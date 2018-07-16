Samsung Offers Discounts of Upto Rs 16,000 on Galaxy Note 8 And Galaxy S9+

Just a few weeks before the launch of the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is offering discounts on the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 8. The offers are available on the Samsung India online store. With this sale, the South Korean tech giants are offering benefits up to Rs 12,000 which also includes a cashback offer of up to Rs 6,000. Additionally, there are also cashback deals for customers with HDFC cars which goes up to Rs 6,000 or discount worth Rs 6,000 as a part of the exchange bonus. The cashback amount will differ on the basis of the device picked up a customer.When it comes to the offers for the Galaxy S9+, customers will get Rs 6,000 cashback if an HDFC credit card is used and a Rs 3,000 instant cashback will be processed when the transaction takes place. Customers would also get a discount of up to Rs 6,000 on certain devices or a Rs 3,300 off with the Samsung upgrade program. Also, customers interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S9 will get Rs 6,000 off on HDFC credit cards and a cashback of Rs 6,000 with the 256 or 128GB versions. Those interested in the 64GB version will get off of Rs 5,000.With the Galaxy Note 8, potential customers will be offered a cashback of Rs 12,000 and an additional Rs 4,000 for those with HDFC credit cards. In effect, without the exchange offer the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus would be available for Rs 59,900 instead of Rs 68,900 and with the exchange offer the price would be down to Rs 53,900. The Galaxy Note which usually costs Rs 67,900 would be available for Rs 51,900 (Rs 16,000 off) without the exchange offer. To add to this, The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs 45,900 instead of the usual price of Rs 57,990.The Galaxy S9+ is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. The device is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. Note that both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are available with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the western markets. India gets the Exynos SoC model. Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). Samsung says that they have made the bezels even thinner and have darkened it as well to enrich the “bezel-less feel”.The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and carries a 6GB RAM, along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), depending upon the market. The Galaxy Note 8 draws its juice from a 3,300 mAh battery which comes with wireless charging support and Qualcomm 2.0 fast-charging capability. Connectivity options on the Samsung flagship include hybrid dual SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C support and more. Additional features of the Galaxy Note 8 include NFC and MST payments, Iris scanner, Fingerprint scanner, Facial recognition and more.