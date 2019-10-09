Samsung One UI 2.0 Based Android 10 Beta Announced, Will be Available for Galaxy S10 Series

South Korean tech company Samsung has a history of testing new beta updates with customers in its home country. The tech giant has recently announced that the One UI 2.0 Beta with Android 10 is going to be available to Korean telecom subscribers and self-contained Zephyr users. Beta participation will initially be exclusive to South Korean users before branching out to other regions. Customers who own the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e will be benefited from the latest beta update. Samsung has already sold millions of Galaxy S10 series smartphones this year.

It was reported weeks back that Samsung has been testing an internal build of One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Now, the confirmation comes from a recently leaked video, which claims to show an early build of Samsung’s upcoming update.

As reported by XDA Developers in their latest update, it has now been confirmed, with an announcement from Samsung. This beta update will be soon available for Sprint, T-Mobile, or unlocked models. However, Samsung has not spilled any beans on when the beta will go live. The poster also revealed that the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be the first to get the new firmware. However, there is also a hint that the Galaxy S10 5G will be added to the program later on. It is to be noted that those who want to test out the new One UI 2.0 will have to register through the Samsung Members app. Once enrolled, you will receive an OTA update with the new firmware.

