Samsung One UI 2.0 Will Bring Improvements to Face Recognition Functionality

The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta is here for some Galaxy 10 users, and there are reportedly a few changes that have been made. According to areport, two new features have been added in the beta version, both of which are aimed to enhance the face recognition functionality of the Galaxy S10. Notably, there have been reports that Galaxy S10 users in the US, Germany and South Korea are already experiencing the Samsung One UI 2.0 update.

Of the two new features which have been added, the first new option is "alternative look." The feature will allow users to register varied looks for face recognition on the smartphone. Thus, a user can register their faces with a beard as well as clean-shaven, or using eye lenses and without them. This feature should help the phone to recognise you better, even if you sport a different look. Furthermore, the face recognition feature will require the user to keep one's eyes open while unlocking their device. This should help improve the security of the phone.

Apart from facial recognition, the new update has a host of other features as well. These include a new camera UI, where only the Photo, Video, Live Focus modes will be visible when you fire up the camera app. Also, it will sport a built-in screen recorder, simpler device maintenance UI and Digitalwellbeing features. Last but not least, it also has three sets of Android navigation gestures along with the standard navigation buttons.

