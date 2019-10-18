Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung One UI 2.0 Will Bring Improvements to Face Recognition Functionality

Samsung Galaxy S10's Samsung OneUI 2.0 based feature will allow users to register different looks for face-recognition on their smartphone.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung One UI 2.0 Will Bring Improvements to Face Recognition Functionality
Samsung Galaxy S10's Samsung OneUI 2.0 based feature will allow users to register different looks for face-recognition on their smartphone.

The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta is here for some Galaxy 10 users, and there are reportedly a few changes that have been made. According to areport, two new features have been added in the beta version, both of which are aimed to enhance the face recognition functionality of the Galaxy S10. Notably, there have been reports that Galaxy S10 users in the US, Germany and South Korea are already experiencing the Samsung One UI 2.0 update.

Of the two new features which have been added, the first new option is "alternative look." The feature will allow users to register varied looks for face recognition on the smartphone. Thus, a user can register their faces with a beard as well as clean-shaven, or using eye lenses and without them. This feature should help the phone to recognise you better, even if you sport a different look. Furthermore, the face recognition feature will require the user to keep one's eyes open while unlocking their device. This should help improve the security of the phone.

Apart from facial recognition, the new update has a host of other features as well. These include a new camera UI, where only the Photo, Video, Live Focus modes will be visible when you fire up the camera app. Also, it will sport a built-in screen recorder, simpler device maintenance UI and Digitalwellbeing features. Last but not least, it also has three sets of Android navigation gestures along with the standard navigation buttons.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram