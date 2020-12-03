Samsung One UI 3.0 With Android 11 Is Now Rolling Out For Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy S20 series that includes the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, is now receiving a new update that carries the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0. The software update is currently available to Samsung Galaxy S20 users in the US, and it is rolling out to the smartphone units provided by US network carrier Verizon. Notably, a Reddit user who goes by the username 'Bryan967' has further stated that the Galaxy S20+ Verizon unit is now receiving the next-generation mobile software. Over the last few months, Samsung released the beta versions of One UI 3.0 to its premium Galaxy phones, though the stable Android 11-based custom skin was slated to rollout in November.

According to the official changelog available on Verizon support page, Samsung Galaxy 20 smartphones are also receiving November 2020 Android security patch. The software version of the update is said to be RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1ZTHK. In terms of features, the new update brings 'Bubbles' to pin conversations on the top of the screen and make use of the priority conversation features. The One UI 3.0 also carries an improved Quick Panel, Toolbars, notifications, Settings, and more. Similarly, users are also getting more controls over their personal data shared with apps. With one-time permissions, users can give permission once to apps that access the phone's mic, camera or location in order to function. Additionally, if there's an app that the user has not used in a while, there's a permissions auto‑reset feature that will automatically block access to mic or camera until the user opens the app again.

The changelog; however, does not detail all the features that are included with One UI 3.0 based on Android 11. Notably, Samsung last month had announced a bunch of features with the stable version, and you can find all the information here. As expected, the latest update is rolling out in a staged manner and Samsung is yet to share more details over the global availability of One UI 3.0 for Galaxy S20 smartphones. Users in the US can check the availability of the update manually by heading to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech company recently revealed that the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones would receive the stable Android 11 update next month. The Galaxy S21 series that will reportedly launch in January 2021, is also expected to arrive with the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box.