Samsung One UI 3.1 Update Now Rolling Out to Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 and More: What's New

Samsung has announced that the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 will be available for Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series starting today. Without specifying the exact rollout details, the company adds that Samsung smartphones including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A50 devices will also receive the custom ROM - but the availability may vary by region. The One UI 3.1 was first unveiled alongside the Galaxy S21 series. The new software iteration brings new camera capabilities for capturing and editing photos and videos, productivity tools to enhance everyday life, among many more.

Samsung smartphone users will start receiving the Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 update automatically once it is available in their region. Customers can still check its availability manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Speaking more about the development TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said, "Following the announcement of 3-generation Android OS upgrades for select Galaxy devices, we ensure to equip our consumers with powerful new features as soon as they are available."

In terms of features, the One UI 3.1 brings improved Single Take feature that captures a variety of still and video formats simultaneously, with just a tap. There's a new Object eraser tool to help erase unwanted parts of your photos effortlessly, without time-consuming manual editing. The Android-based One UI 3.1 further features improved touch auto-focus and auto-exposure controller. Samsung has also introduced a new multi-Mic Recording feature that allows users to simultaneously record audio through the smartphone and connected Bluetooth audio device such as Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds Live while using Pro Video mode. The Gallery app is getting improvements that allow users to store and navigate files seamlessly.

In terms of productivity, the One UI 3.1's new Eye Comfort Shield mode automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day. There's a Private Share feature to remove metadata from files, that prevents exposing location details via shared photos. The One UI 3.0 was first introduced with Galaxy S20 series last year. The Android 11-based One UI version has started rolling out to a variety of Galaxy mid-budget and premium phones.