Samsung One UI 4.0 Based On Android 12 Coming To Galaxy S21 Series In Beta This Month

Samsung’s Android 12-based skin, One UI 4.0 is set to be rolled out in beta this month, the company has confirmed. While there is no exact launch date yet, Samsung says that the beta version of One UI 4.0 is coming soon. As many would have expected, the rollout will begin with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Samsung, in its announcement, did not tell what exact features One UI 4.0 will bring to Samsung smartphones, but it will certainly bring Android 12 features to Samsung smartphones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The upcoming Android 12-based One UI 4.0 is said to bring cosmetic changes to Samsung’s smartphones, including new app icons and color schemes. Samsung may even bring an improved Samsung Knox. More changes are expected to be revealed as and when the beta version starts rolling out. “One UI 4.0 coming soon with Android 12 on Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Experience the new Galaxy interface!" Samsung’s announcement said. Last month, Samsung had first hinted at the One UI 4.0 beta build coming to Galaxy S21 series, and now we have a rough idea as to when the South Korean giant is expecting to roll out its latest Android skin. After the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to receive the One UI 4.0 beta next.

