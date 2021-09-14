Samsung One UI 4.0 Beta Program Launched For Galaxy S21 Series Users In Select Markets

Samsung’s next generation operating system, One UI 4.0 has been launched in Beta for users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Samsung is starting the program with Galaxy S21 series users, who will be able to participate in the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta program and experience new features and a redesigned UI. The beta program is meant for users to provide Samsung feedback to and help the company improve its upcoming operating system. The signup and feedback submission processes can be carried through the Samsung members app on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

So far, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is the only smartphone series to have been accepted into the One UI 4.0 beta program. However, other models could join before the end of the year. Samsung says that One UI 4.0 gives users “the power to tailor their own, optimised mobile experience in a mobile world where everyone has unique needs and preferences." Apart from this, Samsung claims that the new version of One UI based on Android 12 was created with inputs from developers so that it delivers the tools and innovations necessary for creating quality apps and experiences.

Samsung One UI 4.0 is based on Android 12 operating system (OS) and introduces new and improved customisation and privacy capabilities. Samsung Galaxy S21 series owners in select markets can register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app on their devices. Participants will be able to preview the One UI 4 design and new features, and submit their feedback straight via the Samsung Members app. “Samsung’s One UI user interface brings a unified mobile experience to Galaxy smartphones through simplified and streamlined interactions and a clean and elegant design," Samsung said in its post announcing the beta program.

