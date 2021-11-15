Samsung One UI 4 Based On Android 12 Now Available on Galaxy S21; Full Roadmap Leaked

Samsung’s latest Android skin, One UI 4.0 is finally rolling out as a stable version. As expected the company is bringing One UI 4.0 to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that includes the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. One UI 4 brings a host of changes to Samsung smartphones like new customisation options, privacy features, and cosmetic changes to its Android 12-based skin. The Samsung One UI 4 has been in the beta stage since a while on the Galaxy S21 series and recently, the company added the older Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series to the beta program. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables have also received beta builds of Samsung’s One UI 4.

Samsung did not give details as to when other smartphones will receive the stable build. However, according to a recent report, the company had accidentally published the full schedule for the Samsung One UI 4.0 update. The notice, first found by tipster who goes by the username @FrontTron on Twitter, is in line with the latest announcement from the company, said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be the first to get the update, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip in December.

One UI 4 (Android 12) Upgrade NoticeThis is a translation of the now-deleted official Korean notice in Samsung Members. Since the notice is deleted atm, details are subject to change.Please take for references only. pic.twitter.com/qsAL0S6jT7 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 15, 2021

The notice, which was accidentally published on the Samsung Members app, said that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, the company’s first foldable, will get the update in January 2022, along with the Galaxy Note 10 series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10 series, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A42, and the Samsung Galaxy Quantum2. In February, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will get the stable One UI 4.0 update, with the rest of the smartphones getting the update from April onwards. The last batch of Samsung smartphones that will be updated to One UI 4.0 will come in July 2022 and will update the Samsung Galaxy A21s, Xcover5, and the Samsung Galaxy M12.

