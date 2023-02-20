Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Causing Battery Life And Bug Concerns: All Details

Samsung has got some encouraging feedback for its new Galaxy S series and the company is setting the standards for longer software support. But this week, Samsung is likely to face some concerns regarding the new One UI 5.1 version that was rolled out to a wide range of users.

Many of those who got the new version for their phones are facing battery life issues and some bugs that have made their experience unpleasant. Most of these users have shared the details of the issues faced on Reddit, wherein most people have seen abnormal power usage by apps like the keyboard while some have observed their phone heating up more than usual.

The worry for Samsung is that since the One UI 5.1 has got a wider rollout already, the issues are plaguing users with the Galaxy S21 series phones and the S22 lineup from last year.

Some instances suggest the issue with One UI 5.1 is related to the models powered by Samsung’s Exynos chip, which isn’t the case with the Galaxy S22 models in some markets, and the Galaxy S23 lineup that is completely reliant on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Having faster updates rolled out is a good thing but it is likely that Samsung has run into efficiency issues with these versions, which has pushed out the bugs that are causing these problems for the users.

Samsung hasn’t shared the concerns posted by its users so far, but we hope that in the coming days, the company will issue a patch that fixes the aforementioned issues. Incidents like these clearly tell us that having a faster software rollout is moot if the quality of the software is not up to the mark, something that we have lately seen with Apple and iOS updates for iPhones as well.

Read all the Latest Tech News here