Samsung One UI Teardown Suggests Galaxy Smartphones Will Get New Camera Modes Too

The Samsung One UI for Android phones is set to get a bunch of new features. The teardown of the latest One UI 2.0 update gives some indications of what can be expected from Samsung’s software including battery health monitoring, faster charging, and camera features. Some new camera modes are expected to be a part of Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 smartphone which are due for launch in the coming months. One of the new camera modes that are expected to land, will allow users to lock in on a subject and the phone will keep that subject in focus as well as getting close-up shots of the subject. Another mode will have Samsung use its Artificial Intelligence to automatically capture the best shots. Furthermore, it is believed that one of the new camera modes will allow users to adjust shutter speed, ISO, exposure, and more on video.

The new One UI update, a teardown for which was done by XDA Developers, will apparently also introduce a new feature for monitoring the battery health. This feature will help users know when their battery needs to be replaced. It is expected that the Battery Health monitor would notify the status as “Good” if the battery is between 80-100 per cent capacity, “Ok” between 50-79 per cent, and “Poor” if under 49 per cent its original capacity. The new One UI update also seems to confirm that the Samsung’s next foldable device will have very fast charging capabilities, expected to be between 25W and 45W, with different ratings for wired and wireless charging.

