Samsung Overtakes Xiaomi to Become Top Smartphone Brand in India: Counterpoint Research

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has overtaken Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi to become the leading smartphone company in India in the July-September quarter, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research. Samsung has achieved this feat after two years with a 32 percent year-on-year growth in the July-September quarter (Q3 2020), according the Counterpoint Research report. Now, these figures contradict a similar report from market research firm Canalys, which said that Xiaomi still holds the top spot in the Indian market with a 26.1 percent market share.

The Counterpoint Research numbers show that smartphone shipments in India crossed the 53 million mark in Q3 2020 after a 9 percent year-on-year growth. The report says that Samsung gained the top spot with a 24 percent market share in India, while Xiaomi was right behind with a 23 percent market share. After Xiaomi, Vivo takes the third spot with a 16 percent market share, followed by Realme that enjoyed a 15 percent share. A senior analyst at Counterpoint Research said that almost all the brands selling in India saw growth as compared to Q3 2019, with the mid-segment (Rs. 10,000 - Rs. 20,000) registering the highest number of sales in a quarter. "Indian consumers have ended up saving on leisure activities. These savings are now being funnelled into smartphone purchases. Additionally, smartphones have become an integral part of consumers’ lifestyle in this changing environment," Senior Research Anlyst at Counterpoint, Prachir Singh said.

Apart from smartphones, the Indian mobile handset market as a whole also saw an 8 percent year-on-year demand due to stronger consumer demand in smartphone segment and stronger sales for feature phones in the country. The feature phone market in itself saw a 5 percent year-on-year growth in Q3 2020, with Itel taking the top spot, followed by Samsung and Lava.

Samsung's 32 percent year-ono-year growth is the fastest recovery among all manufacturers, and surpassed the pre-COVID levels in the July-September quarter. The research firm