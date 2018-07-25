English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to take top spot in Indian smartphone market: Counterpoint
The battle for the top spot continues, as Samsung and Xiaomi look to remain the number one smartphone maker in India.
Samsung Logo. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman)
The Indian smartphone market share battles are showing no signs of abating. Research firm Counterpoint, in its latest data suggests that Samsung has overtaken Xiaomi to become the top smartphone maker in India. The report suggests that Samsung clocked a market share of 29 percent in the April-June quarter, while Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi was just behind in second spot with a market share of 28 percent.
These numbers come just days after Canalys suggesting that Xiaomi and Samsung shipped smartphones in record numbers in the April-June 2018 quarter. Xiaomi and Samsung each shipped a record 9.9 million smartphones in India during the second quarter of the year, and the two companies also accounted for 60 percent of the total 32.6 million phones shipped in India during the quarter.
It was two quarters ago that Samsung lost the lead in the Indian smartphone market to Xiaomi. However, Counterpoint suggests that the Korean company has been able to regain the lost ground with the newest J series of Android phones, including the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J4, which are affordable phones with features such as dual cameras, Infinity Displays and more. This is in line with Canalys numbers as well, which suggested that Samsung’s best-selling phone is the Samsung J2 Pro (around Rs7,500), which shipped 2.3 million units, while Xiaomi’s best-seller was the Redmi 5A (Rs5,999 onwards) which clocked 3.3 million units.
Vivo, Oppo and Honor registered 12 percent, 10 percent and 3 percent share of the smartphone shipments share, respectively.
It will be interesting to see how this close battle between Samsung and Xiaomi unfolds, in the second half of 2018, which includes the festival season.
