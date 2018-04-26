English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Pay Now Supports PayPal; Here's How to Link Your Accounts
PayPal accounts holders can now link their balance to Samsung Pay.
PayPal can now be integrated with Samsung Pay.
Have money sitting in a long forgotten PayPal account? Now you can spend it with just the tap of a finger through Samsung Pay. While a partnership was announced last July that would allow consumers to integrate their PayPal accounts with Samsung Pay, the brands finally started rolling out the new option on April 23.
As Samsung Pay is supported by millions of retailers and other businesses accepting NFC or MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) payments, the new option opens many doors for PayPal users. Essentially, it will provide PayPal users more freedom in how they manage and move their money.
The company has listed the steps needed to create a PayPal top-up card within the app, which are as follows:
- Tap "+" on the upper right hand of the Samsung Pay home screen
- Select "Add PayPal" in the "Add payment card section"
- If you have One Touch enabled, the account will be provisioned. If not, you'll need to input your account credentials.
- Press "Next" and enter a pin for in-store purchases
- Select a debit or bank funding source to top-up the account
- Press "Agree & Continue" and you're all set
PayPal assures its users that their payment information is never passed on. Instead they use a virtual account number that leverages tokenization in order to somewhat disguise the account information. Not only that, Samsung Pay also provides additional reassurance thanks to its multi-level security strategy that entails three steps: biometric authentication, tokenization of payment credentials and Samsung's Knox security platform.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined
Also Watch
As Samsung Pay is supported by millions of retailers and other businesses accepting NFC or MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) payments, the new option opens many doors for PayPal users. Essentially, it will provide PayPal users more freedom in how they manage and move their money.
The company has listed the steps needed to create a PayPal top-up card within the app, which are as follows:
- Tap "+" on the upper right hand of the Samsung Pay home screen
- Select "Add PayPal" in the "Add payment card section"
- If you have One Touch enabled, the account will be provisioned. If not, you'll need to input your account credentials.
- Press "Next" and enter a pin for in-store purchases
- Select a debit or bank funding source to top-up the account
- Press "Agree & Continue" and you're all set
PayPal assures its users that their payment information is never passed on. Instead they use a virtual account number that leverages tokenization in order to somewhat disguise the account information. Not only that, Samsung Pay also provides additional reassurance thanks to its multi-level security strategy that entails three steps: biometric authentication, tokenization of payment credentials and Samsung's Knox security platform.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- Suzuki GSX-S750 First Ride Track Review: Keeping the K5 Engine Rumbling, in Style
- Lionel Messi Scores in EU Court Battle to Trademark Name
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Sonam Shuts Down Sexism, Asks 'Shahid Ki Shaadi Ho Gayi, Kisine Unse Pucha If He's Going to Work or Not?'