English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Samsung Pay Now Supports PayPal; Here's How to Link Your Accounts

PayPal accounts holders can now link their balance to Samsung Pay.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 26, 2018, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Pay Now Supports PayPal; Here's How to Link Your Accounts
PayPal can now be integrated with Samsung Pay.
Have money sitting in a long forgotten PayPal account? Now you can spend it with just the tap of a finger through Samsung Pay. While a partnership was announced last July that would allow consumers to integrate their PayPal accounts with Samsung Pay, the brands finally started rolling out the new option on April 23.

As Samsung Pay is supported by millions of retailers and other businesses accepting NFC or MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) payments, the new option opens many doors for PayPal users. Essentially, it will provide PayPal users more freedom in how they manage and move their money.

The company has listed the steps needed to create a PayPal top-up card within the app, which are as follows:

- Tap "+" on the upper right hand of the Samsung Pay home screen

- Select "Add PayPal" in the "Add payment card section"

- If you have One Touch enabled, the account will be provisioned. If not, you'll need to input your account credentials.

- Press "Next" and enter a pin for in-store purchases

- Select a debit or bank funding source to top-up the account

- Press "Agree & Continue" and you're all set

PayPal assures its users that their payment information is never passed on. Instead they use a virtual account number that leverages tokenization in order to somewhat disguise the account information. Not only that, Samsung Pay also provides additional reassurance thanks to its multi-level security strategy that entails three steps: biometric authentication, tokenization of payment credentials and Samsung's Knox security platform.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You