Samsung Phone Catches Fire in Aircraft, Bringing Back Memories of the Galaxy Note 7

A Samsung phone burst into flames in the cargo bay of an Alaska Airlines flight, causing the cabin crew to evacuate its passengers on emergency basis and create a minor scare. There were no injuries reported from the incident, although the fire due to the exploding Samsung phone is reported to have been severe enough to require an emergency passenger evacuation. The incident took place aboard Alaska Airlines flight 751, after it had just landed at its destination at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The exact cause of why the Samsung phone burst into flames remain unknown as of now.

Police and airport authorities that were contacted subsequent to the dousing of the fire reportedly said that the device was burnt and damaged beyond any point of recognition, but was identified by voluntary admission of its owner. The admission finally revealed that the device in question was a Samsung Galaxy A21, a one-year old smartphone without any known issues of faulty wiring or batteries. However, the incident would have brought back memories of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 for Samsung. The latter was the centre of one of the biggest manufacturing fiascos in the tech world, and certainly at the top of the most embarrassing moments for Samsung in its history.

The Galaxy Note 7 by Samsung was a flagship device launched in 2016, which was found to have come with a major battery manufacturing flaw soon after it was commercially launched and shipments begun. Samsung initially issued a recall, which then soon became so widespread that a ban on the smartphone was issued. Samsung not only lost billions of dollars in process, but also underwent the indignation caused by it. The Galaxy Note 7 was subsequently banned by all aircrafts, and Samsung issued refunds and unconditional public apologies in the aftermath.

The latest incident of the Samsung phone catching fire, however, is most likely an isolated incident. The Galaxy A21 in question has so far not caused any fires or untoward incidents in about a year of its existence, so it is likely that the issue lay with just this device. Exactly what caused the smartphone to explode is not known, since the device was damaged beyond any scope of recovery or investigation by authorities.

