Samsung Phones in India Now Getting Scan QR Option for Faster Digital Payments

Samsung has launched a new ‘Scan QR feature’ to make hassle-free payments in India. The company notes Scan QR feature enables users to make QR code payments by opening the camera or selecting the Scan QR code option from the Quick Panel. The new tool is in line with the company’s mission of ‘Cashless and Digital India,’ and it is currently live on Samsung Pay compatible devices. Users must have the latest software to experience the option.

In a press note, Samsung says the company’s R&D team built the Scan QR feature specifically for India as the country is witnessing a “monumental growth in Scan and Pay." The benefit of the feature is that users will not be required to open the payments app and can now use the camera app directly - leading to fewer steps for digital payments. The Scan QR feature can also reduce the time invested in searching the scan feature within the app for payments. The QR Scan integration is being expanded to other Galaxy devices with software updates. The Scan QR feature is live in select models and will be available for more devices with software updates. The Scan QR feature is currently live across the Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy M series, Galaxy A series and Galaxy F series.

How it works: To make payment using the camera/QR Scanner in Quick Panel, ensure your phone has the latest software update installed. Following that, open the camera and scan the UPI QR > Select the option to pay with Samsung Pay or Samsung Pay Mini > Complete the payment by entering the amount & UPI PIN.

Phones currently supporting Scan QR option: Galaxy A22, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A72, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F62, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M21 2021, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20FE 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

