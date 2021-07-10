Samsung Bixby Update May Bring it Closer to Google Assistant, Siri: Here's How

Samsung may be working on an update to its virtual assistant, Bixby. The improvements, as spotted in a report by SamMobile, make it quicker to get started and improve how the virtual assistant behaves. The update, according to report, will also bring an important UI change for Bixby - when a voice query is put in, instead of filling up the entire screen, the result will only take up less space, similar to how Google Assistant behaves when it shows result cards. Furthermore, the Samsung virtual assistant will stay on screen for 15 seconds by default before disapperaing, the report said.

Bixby users are also getting personalised recommendations from the converations screen, which Samsung says will help users “try out new things." Users can enable the “Personalised Bixby" options in the settings, giving the virtual assistant permission to learn your preferences over time to provide better recommendations. The update, according to the report, is also simplifying the setup process for Bixby. When setting up the “wake-up" phrase for Bixby, users no longer have to train the assistant to recognise their voice if they don’t want to. Samsung also highlights its simplified Spotify authentication, and users can get started by just giving voice commands like “Open Spotify."

The new upcoming update will also allow users to add Quick Commands to their home screen for quick and easy access, letting them circumvent Bixby to enable certain tasks.

The new Bixby update, according to the SamMobile report, should be available on the best Samsung smartphones later this year. Users can update Bixby through the Galaxy Store or by visiting Bixby Voice Settings > About Bixby Voice > Update.

