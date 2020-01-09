Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Comes With a Built-in Fingerprint Scanner

Samsung’s popular portable external SSD is getting a refresh. While the design remains quite similar to last year’s model with a metal build and sleek form factor, the all-new T7 is now adding an extra layer of protection by including a fingerprint scanner. The successor to Samsung’s T5 portable SSD, the new version is said to be twice as fast.

The square fingerprint scanner is placed on top with an LED surrounding it. Samsung calls it a Motion LED, and it can alert users when the device is in use. Apart from the fingerprint sensor, you also get AES 256-bit hardware encryption and password protection on the drive. The company is also planning to launch the Samsung Portable SSD T7 without the fingerprint sensor in Q2 2020.

Samsung says claims that the T7 Touch can offer read and write speeds of 1,050MBps and 1,000MBps respectively. It can however, only achieve peak speeds when used with an NVMe interface. This is a big jump from the T5 that offered 540MBps data transfer speeds. The SSD comes with a regular USB Type-C port with USB 3.2 (Gen 2) standard with support for backward compatibility. The drive weighs just 58 grams and will come in black and silver colour options. Samsung will be offering it in over 30 countries next month including India. Prices start at Rs 11,999 for the 500GB variant, Rs 18,999 for the 1TB option and Rs 36,999 for the 2TB storage version.

