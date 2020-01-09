Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Comes With a Built-in Fingerprint Scanner

The new Portable SSD T7 Touch offers speeds going as much as 1,000MBps.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:January 9, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Comes With a Built-in Fingerprint Scanner
The new Portable SSD T7 Touch offers speeds going as much as 1,000MBps.

Samsung’s popular portable external SSD is getting a refresh. While the design remains quite similar to last year’s model with a metal build and sleek form factor, the all-new T7 is now adding an extra layer of protection by including a fingerprint scanner. The successor to Samsung’s T5 portable SSD, the new version is said to be twice as fast.

The square fingerprint scanner is placed on top with an LED surrounding it. Samsung calls it a Motion LED, and it can alert users when the device is in use. Apart from the fingerprint sensor, you also get AES 256-bit hardware encryption and password protection on the drive. The company is also planning to launch the Samsung Portable SSD T7 without the fingerprint sensor in Q2 2020.

Samsung says claims that the T7 Touch can offer read and write speeds of 1,050MBps and 1,000MBps respectively. It can however, only achieve peak speeds when used with an NVMe interface. This is a big jump from the T5 that offered 540MBps data transfer speeds. The SSD comes with a regular USB Type-C port with USB 3.2 (Gen 2) standard with support for backward compatibility. The drive weighs just 58 grams and will come in black and silver colour options. Samsung will be offering it in over 30 countries next month including India. Prices start at Rs 11,999 for the 500GB variant, Rs 18,999 for the 1TB option and Rs 36,999 for the 2TB storage version.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram