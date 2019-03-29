English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Publishes Behind The Scenes Video of Galaxy Fold in Testing: Watch Video
Samsung has released a video of the Galaxy Fold outlasting a week-long factory folding test that folds and unfolds the device 200,000 times.
According to Samsung, if you open and close your Galaxy Fold for 100 times every day for five years, the device will still be alive and (relatively) well. Before debuting the flexible handset, the Fold underwent factory fold testing that completely opened and closed the device 200,000 times throughout the course of a week. On Wednesday, the company published a video of the test in action.
Samsung states that though this amount of folding may seem excessive, they view it as "vital to ensuring the durability of device's hinged design and Infinity Flex Display."
The video shows six Galaxy Fold's being systematically and simultaneously opened and closed again and again while on individual apparatuses. Though we don't see the devices at the end of the week-long test, Samsung claims that they can "outlast" this duration.
The Galaxy Fold will officially launch at the end of April for €2,000 in Europe and for $1,980 in the US.
