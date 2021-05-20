Samsung Quietly Launches Galaxy F52 5G With 120Hz Display, 4,500mAh Battery: Price, Specs

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has quietly debuted in China, weeks after being a part of the rumour mill. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G that powers several entry-level mid-budget devices such as Galaxy M42 and Moto G 5G. Customers can choose between Dusky Black and Magic White colour options; however, the company is yet to share the phone’s global availability details. In terms of design, it comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top right corner unlike a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout or waterdrop-style notch on most Galaxy F series smartphones. The rear camera module adopts a black colour finish.

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye-protection mode that needs to be enabled manually. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards with a hybrid card slot (SIM2 or microSD card). The quad rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and two 2MP sensors. At the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot Ultra-HD video at 30fps.

Other notable features on the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G include Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and fingerprint sensor. It carries a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging via the and a USB Type-C port. In terms of pricing, its price is set at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,700) for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version. As mentioned, Samsung is yet to share the phone’s availability details for other markets.

