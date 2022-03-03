Samsung Reportedly Caught Doing This With Its Flagship Smartphone: All You Need To Know

Samsung launched its new, powerful smartphones less than a month ago. The phone gets the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, which should be able to handle all heavy tasks. But as it turns out, some Galaxy S22 users have felt the phone tends to slow down while playing gaming. If you are one of them, then a news report suggests you aren’t the only one.

Samsung has reportedly been throttling the Galaxy S22 in order to keep the performance efficient. It says that Samsung uses GOS or Games Optimisation Service which is the main culprit for the device slowing down.

Now in most cases, such differences are hard to observe, but multiple sources and a YouTuber from South Korea quoted have found a pattern to these performance dips.

The YouTuber basically played a trick on the GOS confusing a normal app for a gaming app. He changed the file name of 3D Mark to the popular game Genshin Impact. And that itself was enough for the Samsung tool to think of it as a gaming app and throttle down its performance.

Another YouTuber from the same region renamed the popular benchmark tool Geekbench to Genchin Impact, and the results were the same. They saw a whopping 50 per cent drop in single-thread performance, the report adds.

Interestingly, when the names of the app was changed on a Galaxy S10, it did not result in a drastic change in performance. So, it is possible Samsung might have done something in the backend to make the Galaxy S22 perform better than what it actually does. Strange as it may seem, the report suggests Samsung knows about this issue and is investigating. So, does this mean the company is not aware of such malpractice or they are trying to cover up the matter spotted this week?

We are hopeful of Samsung rectifying the issue and share a public statement explaining the reason for performance throttling if any.

