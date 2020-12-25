Samsung Reportedly Rolling Out One UI 3.0 for Galaxy S20 FE Globally: How to Check for Updates

Samsung has been pushing the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to a slew of smartphones these days. The company most recently pushed the latest update on its Galaxy M31 mid-range smartphone. Now, it is being reported that the South Korean giant is said to be pushing the Android 11-based update for its Galaxy S20 FE. According to reports, Samsung was supposed to push the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE in February last year. However, it seems that the company has pre-poned its plans for the same as the Galaxy S20 FE is reportedly getting what seems to be a global rollout of the much-awaited One UI 3.0 operating software.

The One UI 3.0 release for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is reported to be only for the 5G variant of the smartphone as the company has released the update for the LTE variant of the Galaxy S20 FE about a week ago. The Android 11 build for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1 and G781BXXU1BTL4 for the LTE and 5G variants respectively. For those who are using a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, they can check for the update by going into the smartphone's Settings > Software Update.

Samsung rolled out the Android 11 update for the mid-range Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone earlier this week in a beta program. The first One UI 3.0 build for Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with firmware version M31FXXU2ZTLH and also brought the December 2020 security update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone registered with the company's beta program.