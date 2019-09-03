Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Restarts Pre-Registrations for Samsung Galaxy Fold in the US

After the first Galaxy Fold batch failed to match expectations, Samsung has implemented additional reinforcements, strengthening the hinges, and extending the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display beyond the bezel.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Samsung Restarts Pre-Registrations for Samsung Galaxy Fold in the US
Image for representation.
Samsung has announced that it will restart pre-registrations for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, months after it was delayed due to durability issues in early review units. The company had earlier asked consumers to pre-register for the smartphone back in April, but all of them were cancelled later. It is important to note that pre-registration is different from pre-ordering as it does not require consumers to shell out any money. Rather, it is just an expression of interest in buying the Galaxy Fold in the future. Users who pre-register get an email notification as soon as the device is open for sale, or pre-orders.

Opening pre-registration in the US indicates that the launch of the Galaxy Fold may happen soon, maybe within a month. The Korean media claims the Galaxy Fold will be launched in the market on 6 September, at least in South Korea. The Samsung website is still displaying the original price of the Galaxy Fold, which is $1,980 (~ Rs 1,43,000). According to Samsung US, the smartphone will be available for purchase from at least two carriers, AT&T and T-Mobile, in three colours: Gold Hinge, Dark Silver Hinge, and Black Hinge.

To be sure about a successful launch this time, Samsung has made some key changes to the Galaxy Fold after the first batch failed to match expectations. According to various media reports, Samsung has implemented additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles. Also, the top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened, while the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
