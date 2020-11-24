Samsung Resumes One UI 3.0 Beta Program After Rollout Was Halted Due to Battery Drain Issues

Samsung had halted the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout after some beta testers reported performance issues due to severe battery drainage. Samsung had said that it is halting the beta program due to several errors in the software. Now, the South Korean giant is resuming the rollout for its latest software version, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The rollout is resuming with both the LTE and 5G variants of the Galaxy Z Flip, according to an update on Samsung Members App.

So far, One UI 3.0 testing has only resumed in South Korea, according to a report in SamMobile – a website that tracks Samsung developments. Further, the SamMobile report said that the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 users will also get the option to sign up for the One UI 3.0 beta program later this week. The company had, last week, halted the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Fold smartphones. While Samsung said that the halt was to stabilise errors in the software, users reported that their Samsung devices faced battery drain issues after updating to One UI 3.0. The update schedule for Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Note 20 series is said to be on schedule despite the delay last week.

Samsung's One UI 3.0 is based on Android 11 and will bring all the Android 11 features on Samsung smartphones. One UI 3.0 will bring Always On Display, new notification settings, and more features to Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Further, the firmware version will also bring customised call screen backgrounds, digital wellbeing, and reverse actions in Bixby routines to Samsung mobiles.