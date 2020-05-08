TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Samsung Resumes Operations in Noida Factory With 30% Of Its Employees

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

In an official statement, Samsung said that it has received requisite permissions to restart production at our Noida factory.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Share this:

South Korean giant Samsung on Friday said that it has received required permission from the state authorities to open its Noida Sector 81 factory which has begun limited operations. According to reliable industry sources, the reopening has been done as per the state government guidelines and it would still take some time for the company to fulfill the 30 percent workforce requirement at the factory.

In an official statement, the company said that it has received requisite permissions to restart production at our Noida factory.

"The factory has started limited operations, which will be scaled up over a period of time. Employee safety and well-being remain our absolute priority. We have ensured that all hygiene and social distancing measures are maintained at the premises, as per government guidelines," said Partha Ghosh, Head, Corporate Communications, Samsung Southwest Asia. Touted as the world's biggest smartphone factory, Samsung's Noida factory was inaugurated in 2018. Through this week, Samsung has taken several steps to kickstart the business, starting with the online sale of smartphones and consumer electronics CE products through its own eStore- Samsung.com - and other major e-commerce partners such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung is also opening its exclusive Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas stores in green and orange zones across the country. Strengthening its online-to-offline strategy, Samsung India has partnered digital payments platform Benow to enable consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones from their neighbourhood stores online. The new digital platform will also help thousands of offline retailers as more than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform. The decision to open up sales is in conformity with government regulations and respects the zonal guidelines and safety norms effective from May 4, said the company.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading