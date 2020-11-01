Samsung Reveals Android 11-Based One UI 3.0' Features, Stable Version to Rollout This Month

Samsung has officially announced the new features that are coming to the Android 11-based One UI 3.0. According to the information available on the Samsung Malaysia website, the South Korean smartphone maker with the next-generation One UI is bringing a cleaner clean user interface with enhanced Quick panel and notification panel. The website adds that the new software iteration will rollout this month. However, it is unclear whether the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 will arrive in India during the same.

Samsung says that the enhanced Quick Panel will allow users to switch back and forth between music and videos seamlessly. It incorporates Android 11 multimedia controls to provide the "seamless" experience. The company adds that with the improved Notification panel, users will get messages and notification in one spot, though the exact functioning remains unclear. For the Samsung Galaxy Fold series users, the One UI 3.0 will enable the main screen-adjust to give it a more tablet-like UI. Additionally, Galaxy Fold smartphones and Galaxy Tab S7 are getting an enhanced multi-active window feature for improved multitasking experience.

The new One UI 3.0 for Samsung phones would also enable full-screen video calls even with AR emojis. There are also new wallpapers spread across 10 categories like landscapes, art, life, dogs, cats, animals, plants, food, desserts, and specials. Other features include enhanced security; however, exact details remain unclear at the moment. Moreover, Good Lock is going to learn some new tricks, as well. Its Wonderland module will enable users to create new wallpapers that would respond according to the Galaxy phone's motion. Whereas, the Pentastic module will let users customise S Pen Air commands, the pointer and its associated sound settings. The Samsung Malaysia does not provide a exact roadmap of the availability of the update, but it is likely that Samsung Galaxy S20 series would be first to receive the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 this month.

Samsung last month, started rolling out One UI 3.0 Beta for Galaxy S20 smartphones. Although many features are not clearly highlighted, the Beta update carried Samsung DeX support, call screen customisation, new full-screen alerts layout and improved gesture navigation.