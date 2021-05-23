Samsung 'Rollable' Smartphone Could be Called Galaxy Z Slide, Trademark Filing Hints

Samsung has reportedly filed a trademark for a “Z Slide" smartphone at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), indicating the development of the long-anticipated handset with a sliding or rollable display. The ‘Z’ in the moniker highlights the phone would be a part of the premium Samsung Galaxy Z series and sit with the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. LetsGoDigital spotted the latest trademark filing and claims the ‘date of receipt’ was on May 21, 2021 - days after another trademark filing reportedly showcased the moniker ‘Galaxy Z Roll’. Both phones appear to be the same but under different names. Notably, a patent filing from early this year showed that Samsung’s sliding phone has been in the works since March 2020. Concept renders by the same publication noted the device with a standard form factor in its normal form but capable of rolling out an extended display from the right side - giving the phone a tablet-like design. It said that the sliding/rolling technique enables users to enlarge the screen area by about 30 percent.

Meanwhile, rival brands like LG showcased its rollable smartphone ‘LG Rollable‘ at the CES 2021 early this year. A brief glimpse at the event showed a display sliding out from one side to extend the screen, creating a tablet-like shape. Unfortunately, LG has shut down its mobile division, and the launch of the smartphone now remains unlikely. Before that, Oppo had unveiled Oppo X 2021 with a similar concept. In its compact form, the Oppo X 2021 is a regular 6.7-inch smartphone; however, with just a simple swipe on the side button, the smartphone extends itself to a full 7.4-inch tablet-like. Old reports state that Samsung will launch new Galaxy Z smartphones in August this year. The company may launch the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip. Readers must note that companies often file trademarks and patents to reserve the product, but the actual implementation may not happen soon. It means the Galaxy Z Slide could only be reserved for internal development purposes and may not launch officially launch for years.

