Samsung Rolls Out Blood Pressure Monitoring App to Galaxy Watch Series: Details Here

After sporting multiple health oriented features for its latest smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, the company has introduced a new feature to its suite of health tracking capabilities, with blood pressure monitoring. Available via Samsung Health Monitor, the app will be available later this year, and according to Samsung, will "progressively expand to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices".

“The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure,” says Taejong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. The Samsung Health Monitor has also received clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) to measure blood pressure.

It will also become a cuffless, government-cleared, and over-the-counter blood pressure monitoring app, signifying a major improvement in terms of the healthcare features that a smartwatch and a fitness tracker can be capable of. Impressively, Samsung managed to implement these techniques without any hardware-end improvement. However, there are a few important aspects to note before the feature is used.

To be used, the app first has to be calibrated with a traditional blood pressure cuff, following which it will monitoring blood pressure through pulse wave analysis. Users need to re-calibrate the app at least once every four weeks to keep the feature running, which can be done from any local medical or pathological centre. "With the addition of blood pressure monitoring, the Galaxy Watch Active2 boasts Samsung’s most advanced health and wellness capabilities yet," Samsung's statement further added.