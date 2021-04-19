Samsung Rolls Out Pick and Drop Repair Service in 46 Indian Cities Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Samsung has announced the expansion of its contactless service offerings in India with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile and tablets. Consumers visiting Samsung service centres can also opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post-repair. The company says that it would ensure that Samsung smartphone and tablet consumers do not have to step out of the safety and comfort of their homes to get their devices serviced. Currently, COVID-19 cases in India are on the rise, with several state governments imposing partial lockdowns to curb its spread. The pick-up and drop service for Samsung smartphones and tablets has been kicked off in 46 cities. Customers living in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Jabalpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Vishakapatnam can avail the services. However, an area within these locations is deemed as a containment zone, the pick and drop services will not function.

Samsung says customers can register for service of their Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Fold series smartphones as well as tablets. Personnel involved in the pick-up and drop of the devices from the homes of consumers will follow all safety protocols. The pick and drop and drop-only services are available at nominal fees of Rs 199 and Rs 99, respectively. Consumers can pay for the service through several digital payment options to ensure social distancing.

To avail pick and drop services, users can contact Samsung via WhatsApp support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864). On WhatsApp, customers can also receive technical support, get information about service centre locations, the status of a repair, new offers, and more - available 24×7. Samsung customers can also use the live chat service. Customers can further call Samsung helplines for more information.

