Samsung Says It'll Remove Chargers from Future Smartphones, S Pen Support Coming to More Galaxy Devices

Samsung S Pen support has been traditionally reserved for Galaxy Note devices (and some Samsung tablets), but that changed with the newly launched Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now the company is planning to bring its S Pen support to more Samsung phones in future, though exact details unclear, at the moment. Additionally, the South Korean tech company has said that it would gradually remove chargers and earbuds from more smartphones. After mocking Apple, the company has decided to ditch the USB-C charger and earphones from the Galaxy S21's official packaging.

In a statement to SamMobile, the company said that Samsung plans to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future. "We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in our product innovations," the South Korean tech giant told the publication. Notably, several old reports have suggested that the next Samsung foldable smartphone would get S Pen support. The company may improve S Pen functionality with the next-gen Galaxy Fold device, as the stylus that you get with the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra, does not offer quite the same functionality (no Air Actions, no Bluetooth control). Additionally, it comes as a separate accessory as the device does not feature a silo to store it internally as other Galaxy Note handsets do.

Speaking of separate accessories, Samsung has ditched the power adapter and earphones with Galaxy S21 series' box. As per its website, the packaging includes a data cable and a SIM ejection pin, apart from the smartphone. However, the company has told The Verge that future Samsung phones would too ditch charging bricks (in some case earphones as well). The move stems from Apple's decision with the iPhone 12 series for environmental reasons. Speaking over the development, Samsung said, "We discovered that more and more Galaxy users are reusing accessories they already have and making sustainable choices in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits. To support our Galaxy community in this journey, we are transitioning to removal of the charger plug and earphones in our latest line of Galaxy smartphones."

Samsung has standardised USB-C charging ports since 2017, so older chargers can still be compatible with the newest Galaxy models.