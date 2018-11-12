English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Says They Will Manufacture More Than 1 Million Foldable Phones
Industry watchers said Samsung is expected to showcase the upcoming foldable smartphone in the Mobile World Congress in February 2019, ahead of the official launch in the following month.
Samsung Gives First Glimpse of Foldable Phone: Watch Video (image: Reuters)
Samsung plans to launch its first foldable smartphone in March 2019, along with a fifth-generation (5G) network-powered Galaxy S10, industry sources said on Monday. According to the sources, the South Korean tech giant plans to unveil the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone in February, followed by the presumed foldable Galaxy F and another edition of the Galaxy S10 that runs on the 5G network in March, Yonhap news agency reported.
The outlook came after Samsung Electronics President Koh Dong-jin, who heads the mobile business, said last week that the company will release a foldable smartphone within the first half of 2019. Koh said the shipment volume of the foldable smartphone will be at least 1 million.
Industry watchers said Samsung is expected to showcase the upcoming foldable smartphone in the Mobile World Congress in February, ahead of the official launch in the following month. The much-awaited foldable smartphone, however, is not expected to support the 5G network.
While the price of the foldable smartphone has not been decided, industry watchers said it may cost around 2 million won ($1,770). The steep price is expected to limit sales. Samsung said the upcoming foldable smartphone will fold inward and will sport a 7.4-inch screen when unfolded and have a 4.6-inch display like a regular smartphone when folded.
