Samsung Sent a Weird 1 Notification By Mistake, And People Started to See Conspiracies

It was not pretty. It was scary. But all is well that ends well, we suppose. It turns out that Samsung Galaxy phones worldwide got a weird “1” notification, generated by the Find My Mobile app on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Needless to say, Twitter was soon the communication medium of choice for thousands as they debated what this might be. It later turned out that this notification was sent out to Galaxy smartphone users unintentionally after what was supposed to be an internal test went a bit pear shaped. That happens, nothing to see here.

“This notification was confirmed as a message sent unintentionally during internal testing and there is no effect on your device. Samsung apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused to our customers and will work to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future,” said Samsung UK in a tweet as it responded to the raging debate on social media networks. This weird notification was received on Samsung Galaxy phones running the Android versions, and that included the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series of phones, the Samsung Galaxy S series as well as the new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. The alert didn’t contain any other information apart from the number “1”.

Before Samsung clarified, users on Twitter were visibly spooked. “t's strange how I got a "find my mobile" notification. Even more strange that all it said was "1". What's going on, @SamsungMobile,” wrote @JediMindFawk. “Got a mysterious find my mobile notification. Was scared that someone tried to track me but it seems thousands of people got this? @SamsungMobile what's happening” wrote @Ayano7Aishi clearly worried someone was trying to track her. Some even started to possibly imagine things. “So myself and many other Samsung users have all reported receiving a notification from the "Find My Mobile" app saying "1"... I clicked it and nothing happened. Check app info and it used 20% of my battery? Did all our phones just get hacked?” wrote @alexrhynold. Samsung did not say anything about causing battery drain on the smartphones that got this notification in error. But the relief here is that Samsung knows what this was and the issue has since been resolved.