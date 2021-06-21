CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Sets up Display Manufacturing Unit in Uttar Pradesh, a Major Shift From China

Samsung image used for representation (Image: Reuters)

Samsung image used for representation (Image: Reuters)

Samsung decided to establish the Display Manufacturing Unit, which was located in China, in Noida, and the work of establishing it has been completed.

Electronics major Samsung has completed the construction of the display manufacturing unit that is shifted from China to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, a release said on Sunday. A delegation of electronics major Samsung led by the company’s Southwest Asia President & CEO Ken Kang called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. The delegation said that owing to the better industrial environment and investor-friendly policies, Samsung decided to establish the Display Manufacturing Unit, which was located in China, in Noida, and the work of establishing it has been completed, an official release said.

The delegation mentioned that the construction work displays the commitment towards India and to make Uttar Pradesh a manufacturing hub, it said. During the meeting with the delegation, the chief minister said that Samsung’s Noida factory is a classic example of success of the ‘Make in India’ programme, and added that this will help the youth of the state to get employment in the state. Adityanath assured the delegation that the state government will continue to extend help to the Samsung company in future as well.

Tags
first published:June 21, 2021, 16:17 IST