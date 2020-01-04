Samsung Shipped 6.7 Million 5G Phones, Held 54 Percent Market Share in 2019

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday announced that in 2019 the company shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally.

As of November 2019, Samsung accounted for 53.9 per cent of the global 5G smartphone market and led the industry in offering consumers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G along Galaxy Fold 5G.

"Consumers can not wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible. For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible," TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT and mobile communications division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Additionally, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be the world's first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series3. According to the company, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G offers high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

