Samsung Silently Launches Its TV Plus Streaming Service To All Devices On The Web

Samsung has recently launched a web version of its TV Plus streaming service. The new streaming product from the South Korean giant was previously limited to Samsung TVs and mobile devices, has now, rather silently, launched as a web service in the second quarter, a report pointed out on Friday. The rollout makes the Samsung streaming service available to just about anyone. A Samsung spokesperson confirmed the launch of the web version of Samsung TV Plus streaming service to Protocol, who first reported about the launch of Samsung’s streaming product on all devices.

Now, Samsung TV Plus is not a new product. It has been around for several years. However, it has been limited to Samsung smart TVs since 2016. The wider rollout to non-Samsung devices places Samsung’s product more directly in competition with ad-supported streaming services like Peacock, the Roku Channel, or any number of linear-programming free streaming services like Pluto TV or Plex that do not exist in India. While it is unclear why Samsung has decided to go with a rather silent rollout of the web version of its streaming service, the company appears to be exploring new ways to bring Samsung TV Plus to a larger audience.

The Samsung TV Plus streaming service is a free ad-based streaming product from the South Korean giant. It aims to provide users with instant access to top news, sports, entertainment, and more. Samsung claims that Samsung TV Plus does not require any downloads, sign-ups, or subscriptions.

