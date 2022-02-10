Samsung Smartphones Are Now The Longest-Lasting Android Smartphones

Samsung last night launched its flagship phones for 2022 along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. With the launch of its latest smartphones and tablets, Samsung made a very important announcement for the Android ecosystem. The company said that users of the latest Samsung smartphones and tablets will receive new Android OS updates for the next four years till 2026. This gives Samsung smartphones the longest update cycle in all Android smartphone makers in the world.

A total of 12 Samsung smartphones and tablets have currently been made eligible for four years of Android updates. These are the latest Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, alongside last year’s Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are now eligible for four years of software updates. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones will also get four years of Android OS updates from now on.

“As part of our commitment to giving users the best possible mobile performance and experience, the entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades," Samsung said in a statement.

This has given Samsung smartphones the longest update cycle, which outlasts Google’s own Pixel smartphones that are promised to get three years of Android OS upgrades, even on the Pixel 6 models. Google, however, matches Samsung in terms of Android security updates, which will go on for five years. Xiaomi also announced last year that it will offer three Android updates on its latest flagships.

Now, the four years of Android OS updates are only there for flagship or premium Samsung smartphones. Earlier this week, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was placed to receieve only two security updates per year.

Apart from Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Nokia, and Vivo offer three years of Android OS updates, and brands like Realme, iQoo, Motorola, and Micromax offer two years of Android OS updates.

