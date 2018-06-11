English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Smartphones Catch Fire; Blow up Car in Flames

A flashback to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco?

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2018, 6:24 PM IST
Samsung Smartphones Catch Fire; Blow up Car in Flames
(Image: WXYZ Detroit)
In a recent report, two Samsung smartphones are being blamed for a fire that, in this case, also destroyed the car of the victim. A Detroit based woman has alleged that one of her two Samsung devices, which she had kept in her car's cupholder, caught fire while she was driving the car. The fire soon engulfed her car, as she pulled over and got out of it.

“I was driving down Evergreen. Out of the corner of my eye I saw a spark" said the woman whose identity has been kept a secret, as per a report. She identified her smartphones as “Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S8." and further added "I thought I was going to die when I saw the sparks and the fire.”

The incident took place on the morning of May 21 as the woman pulled her Nissan Maxima over right after seeing the sparks. “It happened quickly. It just went up in flames. People were telling me to get away from the car" she said.

The report mentions that her claims were verified by the reports from the Detroit Fire Department. Gerald Thurswell, the victim's attorney said that Samsung was very "responsible" in its reaction to the situation. “We’ve contacted Samsung. They’ve been very responsible and sent a crew to examine the car and portions of the phone. Once it’s determined which of the phones and that one is recalled, we’ll probably save lives."

As of now, no legal case has been filed by the victim.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
