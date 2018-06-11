English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Smartphones Catch Fire; Blow up Car in Flames
A flashback to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco?
(Image: WXYZ Detroit)
In a recent report, two Samsung smartphones are being blamed for a fire that, in this case, also destroyed the car of the victim. A Detroit based woman has alleged that one of her two Samsung devices, which she had kept in her car's cupholder, caught fire while she was driving the car. The fire soon engulfed her car, as she pulled over and got out of it.
“I was driving down Evergreen. Out of the corner of my eye I saw a spark" said the woman whose identity has been kept a secret, as per a report. She identified her smartphones as “Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S8." and further added "I thought I was going to die when I saw the sparks and the fire.”
Also read: Google is Asking For Your Help to Spot Spam in Search
The incident took place on the morning of May 21 as the woman pulled her Nissan Maxima over right after seeing the sparks. “It happened quickly. It just went up in flames. People were telling me to get away from the car" she said.
The report mentions that her claims were verified by the reports from the Detroit Fire Department. Gerald Thurswell, the victim's attorney said that Samsung was very "responsible" in its reaction to the situation. “We’ve contacted Samsung. They’ve been very responsible and sent a crew to examine the car and portions of the phone. Once it’s determined which of the phones and that one is recalled, we’ll probably save lives."
As of now, no legal case has been filed by the victim.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
“I was driving down Evergreen. Out of the corner of my eye I saw a spark" said the woman whose identity has been kept a secret, as per a report. She identified her smartphones as “Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S8." and further added "I thought I was going to die when I saw the sparks and the fire.”
Also read: Google is Asking For Your Help to Spot Spam in Search
The incident took place on the morning of May 21 as the woman pulled her Nissan Maxima over right after seeing the sparks. “It happened quickly. It just went up in flames. People were telling me to get away from the car" she said.
The report mentions that her claims were verified by the reports from the Detroit Fire Department. Gerald Thurswell, the victim's attorney said that Samsung was very "responsible" in its reaction to the situation. “We’ve contacted Samsung. They’ve been very responsible and sent a crew to examine the car and portions of the phone. Once it’s determined which of the phones and that one is recalled, we’ll probably save lives."
As of now, no legal case has been filed by the victim.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics