Samsung Smartphones Including Galaxy S21 Series and More Getting May 2021 Android Security Patch

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has started rolling out the May 2021 Android Security Patch for several smartphones, including the company’s flagship offering, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. According to a 9to5Google report, the May 2021 security patch isn’t technically fully released yet even though Samsung has started its rollout to select smartphones. This is close to Google itself, which rolls out the monthly security patch update to its Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month, with this month’s update landing on May 3. The update that brings the May 2021 Android security patch to Samsung smartphones brings several improvements to the Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S20, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 update improves the camera performance on the latest Samsung flagship and even the Quick Share feature will see improvement on the Galaxy S21. The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are receiving the new software update in India and the update comes with firmware version G991BXXU3AUDA for the Galaxy S21, G996BXXU3AUDA for the Galaxy S21+, and the G998BXXU3AUDA for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update has a download size of well over 1GB, according to a report in SamMobile, and the changelog mentions several bug fixes and improvements, apart from the changes in the camera performance and Quick Share.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will also get access to two extra video recording features as part of the May 2021 security update. The new features include dual recording, a feature that allows users to record on multiple lenses simultaneously for a picture-in-picture effect while using the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 cameras.

Here is a list of all the Samsung smartphones that are getting the May 2021 Android Security patch, along with the firmware version:

Galaxy S20 — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy S20+ — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU3AUDA

Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU3AUDA

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU3AUDA

Galaxy Note 20 — N986BXXU2DUDA

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N980FXXU2DUDA

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXU3DUD7

Galaxy Fold — F900FXXU5EUD7

Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU4EUD7

