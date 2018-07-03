English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Smartphones Sending Photos to Random Contacts Due to Bug in Messaging App
Samsung's default messaging app is said to make texting look more like chatting in a modern messaging app, complete with read receipts and typing indicators.
(Representative image: Reuters)
According to reports, a few Samsung smartphone users have complained of stored photos being sent out to contacts on their smartphones without any warning, completely by itself. The issue which mostly involves Samsung Messages was first reported by Gizmodo.
Samsung phones have Samsung Messages set as the default messaging app. Some reports even suggest that there is no trace of an outgoing message of such nature in the messages app. Also, the default messaging app is said to make texting look more like chatting in a modern messaging app, complete with read receipts and typing indicators.
Samsung said in a statement to Gizmodo, "We are aware of the reports regarding this matter and our technical teams are looking into it. Concerned customers are encouraged to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG." For the time being, Samsung users could also revoke Samsung Message’s permissions to access storage to avoid the bug from sending their photos or other data without any intimation.
