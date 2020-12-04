Samsung Starts Rolling Out Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update With Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy S20 owners in Korea, US, and parts of Europe will soon get the Android 11-based One UI 3 software update on their smartphones, as the South Korean giant has started rolling out its new software after months of testing in a public beta program. The stable version of One UI is now making way to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series that includes the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S20 series handsets provided by US telecom giant Verizon have already started receiving the One UI 3.0 update.

The South Korean giant also said that the One UI 3.0 will make its way to more regions and more models in the near future. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, and the Galaxy S10 series models are getting the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in the coming weeks (possibly next month). Further, the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones will get the update in the first half of 2021. According to the changelog mentioned on the Verizon support page for One UI 3.0, the Samsung Galaxy 20 smartphones are also receiving the November 2020 Android security patch along with the latest update.

One UI 3.0 brings all the new Android 11 features to Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Some of the most notable features are chat bubbles, built-in recording capabilities, and more. One UI 3.0 also comes with new visual effects like a full screen video call layout and redesigned lock screen widgets among other elements.