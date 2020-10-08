Samsung Starts Rolling Out One UI 3.0 Public Beta for Galaxy S20 Smartphones in US

Samsung had last month announced the public beta for its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 in South Korea, which was only limited to the company's Galaxy S20 series of flagship smartphones. Now, the company has expanded its public beta program for One UI 3.0 on Galaxy S20 smartphones for the United States as well. According to a report in 9to5Google, the company is rolling out the public beta for One UI 3.0 only on T-Mobile models of the Galaxy S20 in the US currently.

To sign up for the beta program, Samsung users need to go to the Samsung Members app, which will show One UI 3.0 public beta banner on the "Explore" tab. After signing up, an update of about 2GB would start, in order to bring the smartphone up to Samsung's Android 11 beta build. Earlier it was said that Samsung will bring the One UI 3.0 beta build to Galaxy S20 users US, India, and Germany after South Korea. With US out of the way, India and Germany are also said to see Samsung rolling out the public beta for One UI 3.0 soon.

One UI 3.0 will bring many Android 11 features, along with Samsung's own enhancements like improved gesture navigation, enhanced privacy, Samsung DeX, call screen customisation, new full-screen alerts layout, and more.

Samsung had first showcased the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 in July, and in August, the company started signing up Samsung Galaxy S20 users for developer access to the beta version, followed by the South Korea public beta rollout last month.

It is not know as to when the update will be rolled out publicly. From what we can tell, the Galaxy S20 will be the first smartphone series to get updated to Android 11-based One UI 3.0. Reports also suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 series will be the next one to get the One UI 3.0 update after Galaxy S20 smartphones.