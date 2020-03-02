English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Samsung Starts Work on $220 Million R&D Centre in Vietnam

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Samsung is the largest single foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments worth $17 billion.

Samsung Electronics has started building a $220 million research and development centre in Vietnam, the South Korean tech giant's local unit said. Construction of the centre in Hanoi will be completed by the end of 2022, Samsung Vietnam said in a statement, adding that the centre will employ between 2,200 and 3,000 people. Samsung is the largest single foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $17 billion, it said.

The centre is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and will enhance the company's research capability in such areas as artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data and 5G, it said. The Vietnamese government earlier on Monday announced the commencement of the building of the R&D centre.

Vietnam's exports of smartphones and spare parts, mostly produced by Samsung Electronics, rose 4.4 per cent last year to $51.38 billion, according to government customs data.

